Urena was a late scratch from Sunday's scheduled start against the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

There is no reason being given for why Urena was scratched and no roster moves, so he is presumably day-to-day. Robert Dugger will get the start instead. Manager Don Mattingly is not doing a pre-game interview, so we may have to wait until after Sunday's game to learn the reason for Urena's absence.