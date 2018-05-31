Marlins' Jose Urena: Sharp in no-decision
Urena struck out six and allowed just one run on three hits and two walks through six innings but was left with a no-decision Wednesday against San Diego.
Urena had four different pitches working magic Wednesday night, as he induced at least two swinging strikes each on his four-seamer, two-seamer, changeup and slider, all while throwing each one for strikes a majority of the time. Urena's velocity, which peaked at 98.0 mph, will always be the main attraction, but when he has multiple pitches to throw different angles and speeds at hitters from both sides of the plate, that 98 feels even faster. Urena may still own an ugly 0-7 record, but has pitched well enough to earn a continued shot in the Marlins rotation, and he has the stuff to warrant keeping an eye on him as the season progresses.
