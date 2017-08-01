Urena (9-5) allowed just a single run on three hits and a walk while striking out six batters through eight innings during Monday's loss to Washington.

The Miami offense let Urena down Monday because this was an absolute gem against a daunting opponent. The 25-year-old righty has had a few hiccups this season, but with nine wins, a 3.82 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, he's moving the needle in the majority of fantasy settings. The only knock on his virtual stock is the lack of strikeouts (6.3 K/9). However, it wouldn't be shocking if his impressive pitch arsenal translated into more punchouts in the future. Urena projects to face the Braves at SunTrust Park in his next start.

