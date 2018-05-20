Marlins' Jose Urena: Stays winless Saturday
Urena (0-7) took the loss against the Braves on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out two.
The beleaguered right-hander threw 46 of 72 pitches for strikes before being lifted for pinch hitter J.B. Shuck, as another poor showing by the Marlins offense doomed Urena to his seventh loss in 10 starts. He'll carry a 4.55 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the Nationals.
More News
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Records quality start•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Tough-luck loser Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Escapes with no-decision Saturday•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Allows four rus in loss Sunday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...