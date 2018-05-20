Urena (0-7) took the loss against the Braves on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out two.

The beleaguered right-hander threw 46 of 72 pitches for strikes before being lifted for pinch hitter J.B. Shuck, as another poor showing by the Marlins offense doomed Urena to his seventh loss in 10 starts. He'll carry a 4.55 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the Nationals.