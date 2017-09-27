Marlins' Jose Urena: Stomped by Rockies on Tuesday
Urena (14-7) allowed six runs on nine hits and four walks over five innings Tuesday to take the loss against the Rockies. He struck out four.
Trevor Story's three-run blast off Urena in the first inning set the tone in what ended up being a 6-0 defeat for the Marlins. The right-hander will get one more crack at win No. 15 at home in the season finale against the Braves on Sunday.
