Urena gave up one run on two hits and a walk over four innings while striking out three in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The Marlins' Opening Day starter hasn't exactly impressed this spring, posting a 3.38 ERA and 9:5 K:BB in 10.2 innings, but Urena is at least pitching better as the regular season draws nearer. His lackluster strikeout totals limit his fantasy value, but the right-hander still has a place on NL-only and deep mixed rosters.