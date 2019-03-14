Marlins' Jose Urena: Strong outing against Cards
Urena gave up one run on two hits and a walk over four innings while striking out three in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
The Marlins' Opening Day starter hasn't exactly impressed this spring, posting a 3.38 ERA and 9:5 K:BB in 10.2 innings, but Urena is at least pitching better as the regular season draws nearer. His lackluster strikeout totals limit his fantasy value, but the right-hander still has a place on NL-only and deep mixed rosters.
