Urena (0-1) allowed six runs on five hits (two home runs) and four walks while striking out two across 4.1 innings Saturday as he handed the loss against the Phillies.

Urena's night couldn't have gotten off to a worse start as he let up a first-inning grand slam to Didi Gregorius for an early 4-0 deficit. The hard-throwing righty would later surrender a solo home run to Bryce Harper in the third and would not make it out of the fifth after running into more trouble while closing in on 100 pitches for the night. Through two starts since being reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list, Urena has a 7.71 ERA and a troublesome 4:7 K:BB across 9.1 innings but should maintain his spot in the rotation with Elieser Hernandez (lat) being ruled out for the remainder of the season.