Marlins' Jose Urena: Struggles with control Thursday
Urena was hit with the loss after allowing five runs on six hits and four walks across 4.0 innings against the Cubs on Thursday. He struck out two.
It was far from an ideal start to the season for Urena. The 26-year-old conceded a home run to Ian Happ on the first pitch of the game and struggled to find his footing thereafter, facing all nine Cubs players -- walking two and plunking three -- before getting out of the opening frame. While he was able to limit his free passes following the first inning, Urena still conceded a pair of runs over the next three frames, leading to his premature removal. Urena will look to bounce back in his second outing of the season, but things won't get any easier for the right-hander as his next start will come against the Red Sox on Tuesday.
