Marlins' Jose Urena: Suspended six games for hitting Acuna
Urena was suspended six games and fined an undisclosed amount for "intentionally" hitting Ronald Acuna with the first pitch of Wednesday's game, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Urena was ejected after plunking Acuna and causing a benches-clearing brawl. The right-hander will begin serving his suspension Friday if he doesn't choose to appeal, which would line his next start up for Aug. 23 against the Braves. Urena could also stay in line to face the Yankees on Wednesday if he appeals the suspension.
