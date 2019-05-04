Urena (1-5) took the loss Friday against the Braves, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks across six innings. He struck out four.

Urena fell behind early Friday, allowing a solo homer to Freddie Freeman in the first inning. The Marlins tied the game up at 1-1 in the second inning, but the Braves proceeded to score four runs off Urena over the next four innings -- one run in the third and fourth innings and a two-run homer in the sixth -- to hand the right-hander his fifth loss of the season. The 27-year-old Urena, who had registered three straight quality starts before Friday's outing, will look to get back on track in his next outing, which will come on the road against the Cubs.