Urena allowed three runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Friday but came away with a no-decision in a 6-3 win over the Rockies. He struck out three.

Homers by Nolan Arenado and Gerardo Parra accounted for all the damage off Urena, who had only surrendered one homer in 25 innings while winning three of his previous four starts. His ability to keep the ball in the park is reflected in his 3.76 ERA, and he should be a solid streaming option in his next outing Wednesday at home against the Giants.