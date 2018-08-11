Urena (3-12) took the loss Friday as the Marlins fell 6-2 to the Mets, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out three.

The right-hander has now been tagged for at least four runs in four of his last five starts, sending Urena's ERA climbing to 4.74, the highest it's been since the end of April. He'll try to turn things around Wednesday in Atlanta.