Marlins' Jose Urena: Takes another loss
Urena (0-3) took the loss against the Reds on Tuesday by giving up four runs on eight hits over five innings. He walked three and recorded four strikeouts.
Urena's third start of the season looked eerily similar to his first two starts as he now owns a 9.22 ERA, 2.12 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB across 13.2 innings. The lone saving grace Tuesday is that the 27-year-old was out of the game when the Reds exploded for 10 runs during the sixth and seventh innings. Urena lines up for a tough matchup Sunday against the Phillies.
