Urena (0-4) allowed one run on six hits in Friday's loss to the Rockies, tallying five strikeouts and one walk in seven innings.

Urena had one of his better starts of the season, but still ended up with the loss due to the Marlins' hitters being shut out. In six starts, Urena has now had two quality starts and currently sports a 4.91 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. Urena is coming off a solid 2017 campaign in which he went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. He'll look for his first win next week in a matchup at home against the Phillies.