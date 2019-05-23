Marlins' Jose Urena: Topples Tigers with quality start
Urena (2-6) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five as the Marlins downed the Tigers 6-3.
The right-hander delivered his third straight quality start and sixth of the season in 10 trips to the mound, but Urena seemed headed for another loss before the Marlins' bats got going in the sixth inning. He'll carry a 4.30 ERA and 39:18 K:BB through 58.2 innings into his next outing Monday, on the road against the Nats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...