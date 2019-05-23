Urena (2-6) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five as the Marlins downed the Tigers 6-3.

The right-hander delivered his third straight quality start and sixth of the season in 10 trips to the mound, but Urena seemed headed for another loss before the Marlins' bats got going in the sixth inning. He'll carry a 4.30 ERA and 39:18 K:BB through 58.2 innings into his next outing Monday, on the road against the Nats.