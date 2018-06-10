Urena (1-8) allowed three runs on on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts across six innings to take the loss Sunday against the Padres.

Urena allowed a sacrifice fly in the second inning and cruised until the sixth, when he allowed a two-run home run to Eric Hosmer. He did quite well to scatter baserunners all day until that point and avoided issuing a walk for the second time in the last seven outings. Urena has thrown the ball much better than his record suggests, allowing three runs or fewer six times in the last nine outings. He's next scheduled to pitch Friday against the Orioles.