Marlins' Jose Urena: Tough-luck loser Wednesday
Urena (0-5) took the loss against the Phillies on Wednesday, giving up two runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out six.
The right-hander pounded the strike zone all night, throwing 82 of 108 pitches for strikes and an incredible 26 first-pitch strikes out of 30 batters faced, but the Marlins' hitters inability to solve Aaron Nola kept Urena winless on the season. He'll take a 4.28 ERA into his next outing Tuesday on the road against the Cubs.
More News
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Escapes with no-decision Saturday•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Allows four rus in loss Sunday•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Falls to 0-2•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Goes seven strong against Boston•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Struggles with control Thursday•
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...