Urena (0-5) took the loss against the Phillies on Wednesday, giving up two runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out six.

The right-hander pounded the strike zone all night, throwing 82 of 108 pitches for strikes and an incredible 26 first-pitch strikes out of 30 batters faced, but the Marlins' hitters inability to solve Aaron Nola kept Urena winless on the season. He'll take a 4.28 ERA into his next outing Tuesday on the road against the Cubs.