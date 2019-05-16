Urena (1-6) took the loss Wednesday as the Marlins dropped a 1-0 decision to the Rays, giving up one run on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out two.

The right-hander has now delivered five quality starts in his last six outings, posting a 2.77 ERA and 24:11 K:BB through 39 innings over that stretch, but he has only one win to show for it thanks to Miami's pop-gun offense. Urena will hope for more run support in his next outing Wednesday in Detroit.