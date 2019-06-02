Urena (4-6) picked up the win Saturday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over six innings while striking out six as the Marlins downed the Padres 9-3.

It was the right-hander's third straight win and fifth straight quality start, and the key has been Urena's ability to keep the ball in the park -- Josh Naylor's two-run shot in the second inning was the first home run he'd served up in that five-game stretch, leading to a 2.53 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB through 32 innings. Urena will try to stay locked in when he next takes the mound Friday, at home against Atlanta.