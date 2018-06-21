Marlins' Jose Urena: Yields five in loss
Urena (2-9) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings against the Giants.
Urena breezed through the first five innings, shutting out the Giants on four singles to that point, but the wheels came off in the sixth. The 26-year-old allowed four hits and a pair of walks in the frame, yielding five runs while recording just two outs. He'll take a 4.40 ERA and MLB-high nine losses into Tuesday's tilt against the Diamondbacks.
