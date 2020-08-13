Smith allowed one walk and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Smith entered the game in the 10th inning with a three-run lead and closed out the contest to earn his first save. Brandon Kintzler, the team's primary closer to this point, worked in the ninth inning in a tied game, which opened the opportunity for Smith to close the contest. It's unlikely Smith will see many more save chances, though he has proven to be a versatile piece of the Marlins' pitching staff to this point, also working as an opener on Aug. 5.