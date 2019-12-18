Smith signed a minor-league contract which includes an invitation to spring training with the Marlins on Wednesday.

Smith has thrown 158.1 innings in the majors, posting an unimpressive 5.40 ERA. The 32-year-old recorded career bests in strikeout rate (20.9 percent) and walk rate (5.8 percent) in 31.0 frames for the Red Sox last season but still struggled to a 5.81 ERA.