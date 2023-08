Bell went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in a loss to the Padres.

Bell played part of the season with San Diego last year before moving to Cleveland in the offseason and then being traded to Miami. The veteran bit his former team for a sixth-inning solo shot Monday, though it wasn't near enough to prevent a Marlins loss. Bell has been quite good since joining his new club at the trade deadline, batting an even .300 (21-for-70) with seven homers and 12 RBI over 18 contests.