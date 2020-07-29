The Marlins optioned Smith to their alternate camp site Tuesday.
Scooped up off waivers from the Reds on Monday, Smith is only expected to remain at the Marlins' alternate site for a few days before joining the big club when it returns to action Aug. 4 after a week-long hiatus due to a number of positive COVID-19 tests within the organization. Smith's demotion merely cleared a spot on the 30-man active roster for another new reliever waiver-wire pickup in Mike Morin, who doesn't have any minor-league options remaining.