Marlins' Josh Ekness: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Marlins transferred Ekness (calf) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

When Ekness was initially placed on the IL on June 1 due to a right calf strain, manager Clayton McCullough indicated that the right-handed reliever would be out for approximately six weeks. Ekness' move to the 60-day IL ensures that he'll be shelved for an additional two weeks beyond that, likely pushing his absence into August. The 24-year-old posted a 1.69 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB in 5.1 innings over six appearances for Miami prior to being deactivated.