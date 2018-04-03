Marlins' Josh Hart: Inks minor-league deal
Hart signed a minor-league contract with Miami on Monday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Hart hasn't made much progress in the minor leagues, failing to play above High-A after being drafted out of high school. He'll likely serve as organizational depth for the Marlins at High-A Greensboro and still has a long way to go in terms of making a major-league roster.
