Chargois will start Wednesday against the Dodgers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Chargois threw a scoreless inning the last time he was called on as Miami's opener Aug. 27 against Washington. He holds a 3.78 ERA and 1.23 WHIP through 33.1 innings on the year and will likely remain in the game for an inning or two before being replaced on the mound.