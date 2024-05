The Marlins transferred Chargois (neck) to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Chargois began the season on the 15-day IL due to neck spasms that kept him out of action during spring training. He made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Jacksonville, but he suffered a setback and hasn't pitched since April 26. At this point, it's unclear how long Chargois will be out of action for.