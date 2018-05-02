Riddle (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list Wednesday and optioned to Triple-A New Orleans, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Riddle had already been playing for New Orleans on a rehab assignment while recovering from shoulder tendinitis but will now continue to do so as a normal member of the team. The 26-year-old played 70 games in his big-league debut for the Marlins last season, hitting just .250/.282/.355. He could be up in Miami in a utility role later this season but shouldn't be considered a significant fantasy asset if and when that happens.