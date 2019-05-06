Riddle (back) was activated from the minor-league injured list, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Now that he's healthy, Riddle is a strong candidate to be promoted to the major-league roster as a utility player. Prior to landing on the minor-league IL, Riddle was 8-for-19 with a homer and seven RBI in six games for Triple-A New Orleans.

