Riddle (wrist) will start at shortstop and bat seventh against the Mets during Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Riddle came in as a pinch hitter during Tuesday's victory and hit a solo home run in what marked his first at-bat since Sept. 2 due to a lingering wrist injury. Though he's likely not at 100 percent, Riddle should see a solid amount of time at shortstop for the final few weeks of the 2018 season.