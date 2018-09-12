Marlins' JT Riddle: Back in action Wednesday
Riddle (wrist) will start at shortstop and bat seventh against the Mets during Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Riddle came in as a pinch hitter during Tuesday's victory and hit a solo home run in what marked his first at-bat since Sept. 2 due to a lingering wrist injury. Though he's likely not at 100 percent, Riddle should see a solid amount of time at shortstop for the final few weeks of the 2018 season.
