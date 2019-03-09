Marlins' JT Riddle: Bat perks up
Riddle went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
The 27-year-old has had a rough start to the spring at the plate and is now hitting .083 (2-for-24), with Friday's homer being his only extra-base hit. By contrast, Riddle's main competition for the starting shortstop job, Miguel Rojas, has gone 7-for-17 (.412) so far, although all seven hits were singles. Neither player offers much fantasy value, especially if they're working in a timeshare again, but Riddle would be the slightly more desirable option in a pure platoon as the left-handed hitter of the two.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...