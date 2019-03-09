Riddle went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

The 27-year-old has had a rough start to the spring at the plate and is now hitting .083 (2-for-24), with Friday's homer being his only extra-base hit. By contrast, Riddle's main competition for the starting shortstop job, Miguel Rojas, has gone 7-for-17 (.412) so far, although all seven hits were singles. Neither player offers much fantasy value, especially if they're working in a timeshare again, but Riddle would be the slightly more desirable option in a pure platoon as the left-handed hitter of the two.

