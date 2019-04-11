Riddle is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Riddle has regularly started at shortstop against right-handed pitchers this season, so his absence from the lineup is somewhat surprising with Sonny Gray on the bump for Cincinnati. It's possible Riddle's hold on the top job has loosened in light of his 4-for-23 start to the season.

