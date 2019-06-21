Riddle went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over St. Louis.

Riddle played the role of hero on the night, delivering a two-run blast over the fence in right field to give the Marlins the lead in the top of the 11th inning. He's hitting just .200 through 32 games this season, but he did flash some power in Thursday's victory.

More News
Our Latest Stories