Riddle (shoulder) is set to continue his rehab Monday at Triple-A New Orleans, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Riddle was able to play seven innings at Double-A Jacksonville on Friday and has been moved up to Triple-A, where he'll face his final challenge before returning to the Marlins. He's expected to return to the starting lineup in the near future.

