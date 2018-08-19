Riddle went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Nationals.

His solo shot in the ninth inning, Riddle's sixth homer of the season, gave the Marlins a 5-4 lead which Drew Steckenrider wasn't able to protect. Riddle should continue to see regular playing time at shortstop while Miguel Rojas (ankle) is sidelined, but his bat isn't exactly warranting a consistent role once Rojas gets healthy, as Riddle's now hitting .205 (8-for-39) through 16 games in August -- although five of those hits have come in the last two games.