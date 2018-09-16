Riddle went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Phillies.

His bases-loaded double in the second inning gave the Marlins an early 4-0 lead, but it didn't hold up on what was a bullpen day for the Miami staff. Riddle's .236/.285/.402 slash line through 91 games doesn't give him much fantasy appeal, but his current spot at the top of the lineup does provide him with extra opportunities for counting stats.