Marlins' JT Riddle: Drives in two Tuesday
Riddle went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Giants.
His bases-loaded two-bagger in the third inning proved to be the game-winning hit in a 3-1 win. After shaking off the rust following his activation from the disabled list in late May, Riddle has now slashed .250/.267/.409 over his last 14 games with two homers and six RBI, numbers in line with his performance as a rookie in 2017, but his career .310/.347/.468 mark through 53 games at Triple-A at least offers a bit of hope that the 26-year-old could eventually find another gear in the majors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...