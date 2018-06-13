Riddle went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Giants.

His bases-loaded two-bagger in the third inning proved to be the game-winning hit in a 3-1 win. After shaking off the rust following his activation from the disabled list in late May, Riddle has now slashed .250/.267/.409 over his last 14 games with two homers and six RBI, numbers in line with his performance as a rookie in 2017, but his career .310/.347/.468 mark through 53 games at Triple-A at least offers a bit of hope that the 26-year-old could eventually find another gear in the majors.