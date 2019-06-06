Riddle will start in center field and bat sixth Thursday against the Brewers, David Wilson of the Miami Herald reports.

Neil Walker's (quadriceps) move to the 10-day injured list last weekend has indirectly opened up a regular spot in the lineup for Riddle, who has started all three games of the series in Milwaukee. Garrett Cooper has since taken over Walker's regular duties at first base, clearing a spot in the outfield for Riddle, who had previously only played shortstop during his various stints with the Marlins. Riddle has thus far handled the new position capably, but as a career .234/.275/.366 hitter at the MLB level, his fantasy upside will be limited even if he sticks in the strong side of a platoon.