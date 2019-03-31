Riddle went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 3-0 victory against the Rockies on Sunday.

The 27-year-old hit just nine homers in 308 at-bats last season, but he's already got two through four games in 2019. In fact, his only two hits have gone over the fence. Riddle had one home run in spring training too but hit just .180 in 50 at-bats.