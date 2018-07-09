Riddle went 3-for-6 with a run and two RBI in Miami's 10-2 win over Washington on Sunday.

Riddle got in on the act on an explosive day for the Marlins' offense, and he's now 4-for-10 since returning to the lineup after missing two games with a hip injury. Overall, he's sporting a .269/.296/.469 slash line through 130 at-bats this season.