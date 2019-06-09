Riddle is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The lefty-hitting Riddle will head to the bench with southpaw Max Fried on the bump for Atlanta, but the 27-year-old at least appears to have secured a strong-side platoon role in center field. Riddle started each of the past five games at the position, going a collective 4-for-18 with two doubles and an RBI.