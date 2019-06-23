Riddle went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and walk during a 6-4 victory against the Phillies on Sunday.

That's his third home run in the last four games. The 27-year-old is only batting .207 this season, but in addition to the recent power surge, he has hits in seven of his last 10 games. During that stretch, Riddle is batting .235 with five RBI. Riddle is hitting .207 with five home runs, nine RBI and 12 runs in 92 at-bats this season.