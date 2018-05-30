Riddle went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Padres.

The home run was of the inside-the-park variety, but it looks like a long ball in the box score. While the 26-year-old is just 1-for-12 with six strikeouts since being recalled from Triple-A New Orleans, he seems to have a path to fairly regular at-bats with Martin Prado (hamstring) on the disabled list.

