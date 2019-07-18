The Marlins placed Riddle on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right forearm strain, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.

Riddle's playing time has been trending down lately, and the forearm strain makes it increasingly unlikely that he'll reclaim a starting job in center field once he's healthy again. The Marlins activated Martin Prado (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, but Cesar Puello should benefit the most from Riddle's absence.