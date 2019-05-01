Riddle was placed on the minor-league injured list Tuesday with back spasms, Wells Dusenbury of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Riddle has seen action at center field and shortstop since being demoted in mid-April, but has only played in five games as he also dealt with a jammed finger. The 27-year-old will be eligible to be activated next week, though it's unclear if he'll additional time to get healthy.