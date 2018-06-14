Riddle went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday during the Marlins' extra-innings loss to the Giants.

Riddle knocked a Dereck Rodriguez offering off the shrubbery in center field for his third homer of the season. He's hitting an underwhelming .211/.224/.386 line over 60 plate appearances this season and likely remain a part-time lineup piece for Miami, but at least it'll likely be against right-handers to give him the majority of playing time.