Marlins' JT Riddle: Losing playing time
Riddle is on the bench for the third straight game Friday against the Pirates, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Riddle had started six of the last seven games in center field but evidently hadn't done enough to keep the job, hardly a surprise given his .182/237/.345 season slash line. Harold Ramirez appears to have reclaimed the starting center field job.
