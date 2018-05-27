Riddle will start at shortstop and bat seventh Sunday against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

For the second straight day, Miguel Rojas will shift over to third base to open up shortstop for Riddle, who went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his season debut Saturday after being recalled from Triple-A New Orleans. Unless the Marlins decide to move Brian Anderson from right field back to the hot corner, there should be room for both Riddle and Rojas on the left side of the infield for the foreseeable future after everyday third baseman Martin Prado (hamstring) landed on the disabled list. The prospect of regular at-bats puts Riddle on the radar in NL-only formats, but his fantasy upside is limited after he only managed a .250 average to go with three home runs and no steals across 247 plate appearances for the big club a season ago.