Riddle will start at shortstop and bat fifth Sunday against the Braves, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Riddle had also started the first three games of the series, going 1-for-10 with a pair of walks. Now that Miguel Rojas is healthy again after an ankle injury recently sidelined him for a few days, Riddle may need to heat up at the plate if he's to retain an everyday role at shortstop over the final few weeks of the campaign.